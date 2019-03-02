Guv’s Advisors for swift redressal of people’s problems

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 01:
Under the aegis of J&K Governor’s Grievance cell, Advisors to Governor K K Sharma and K Skandan on Friday called for swift redressal of people’s problems.
As per an official, they said it as they interacted with scores of deputations from different parts of the State who had come for redressal of their grievances.
More than 60 deputations today called on the Advisors at Convention Centre, Cannal Road here and projected several issues and called for their immediate redressal, the official added.
Senior officers of various Departments, Chief Engineers, officers of Divisional administration Jammu were also present on the occasion and received necessary instructions for ensuring early redressal of the issues.
Hotel and Lodge Association Jammu demanded waiver in power tariff on the pattern provided to the Industrial sectors in Jammu. They also called for augmentation of PHE facilities in the old city areas of Jammu besides early commissioning of the sewerage treatment plant constructed at Bhagwati Nagar.
Dry Fruit Association demanded waiver of GST on the horticulture produce especially walnut and its kernels.
All Kashmir Mix Plant Owners Association demanded release of their payments.
Deputation from village Moda Bandi Pathala Purana Daroor Katra demanded construction of fair weather road in their area besides augmentation of other facilities.
Home Guard Association demanded increase in their remuneration in consonance with the Apex Court judgment.
Deputation from Mohar raised several issues of the area related to providing better road connectivity, machdamaization of the fair weather roads and up-gradation of the power infra in the area.
Deputation from village Dhanwal Ramnagar demanded construction of playground and road connectivity besides other civic amenities.
Unemployed Tourism professionals called for framing a comprehensive policy by virtue of which they can be absorbed in the government sector.
JAKEDA job aspirants called for early release of their waiting lists for different posts of various engineering categories in their organization.
Kashmiri Migrant delegation raised several issues related to up-gradation of civic amenities in their colonies especially in view of ensuing festival of Mahasivratri. They also called for augmentation of power and related facilities.
Deputation from Nagsene District Kishtwar demanded Tehsil status to Nagsene.
Deputation from Tehsil Arnas Dharmari and Thakrakote District Reasi demanded construction of new roads, macademiztion of fair weather roads and installation of tube well.
Deputation from Kalidhar demanded plantation in Kalidhar range.
Deputation of PHE Class IV employees demanded undertaken measures for ensuring their promotion to next higher grade as is being done in various other categories of the department.
Deputation of retired employees of the erstwhile Milk Federation Plant demanded extending the pensionery benefits to them as has been done with the similarly placed retired employees of the Kashmir division.
Several other deputations and individuals raised several issues related to revenue, industries, transport, release of non-payment of wages to daily wagers, augmentation of the PHE, PDD infra, housing, agriculture, horticulture and called for taking immediate measures for their early redressal.
The Advisors while interacting with the deputationists assured them that the issues projected by them would be addressed in the shortest possible time and necessary mechanism has already been put in place to ensure early disposal of the grievances and the problems being faced by the people.
They also maintained that the departments have already been directed to ensure prompt disposal of the grievances and also providing the requisite feedback to the governor’s administration about the status of their disposal, the official added.