Guv’s Advisor, DGP express regret

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
Adviser to Governor Vijay Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in a joint statement expressed “deep anguish and regret” over the loss of civilian lives in a “blast” near the gunfight site in Laroo, Kulgam on Sunday.
Kumar and Singh expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the incident.
“As per the reports, the civilians rushed to the site after the gunfight was over, resulting in casualties in the blast as the area was yet to be sanitized,” they said and urged civilians to avoid such sites until they are properly sanitised.