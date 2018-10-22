About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv’s Advisor, DGP express regret

Published at October 22, 2018 12:56 AM 0Comment(s)282views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 21:

 Adviser to Governor Vijay Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in a joint statement expressed “deep anguish and regret” over the loss of civilian lives in a “blast” near the gunfight site in Laroo, Kulgam on Sunday.
Kumar and Singh expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the incident.
“As per the reports, the civilians rushed to the site after the gunfight was over, resulting in casualties in the blast as the area was yet to be sanitized,” they said and urged civilians to avoid such sites until they are properly sanitised.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top