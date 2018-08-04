Guv’s Advisor calls for prompt redress of people’s issues in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Advisor to Governor, B.B Vyas, on Friday urged the officials in Jammu to swiftly mitigate the problems faced by the people.
According to an official, Vyas, in this regard, issued on the spot instructions to the officers of concerned departments including Housing and Urban Development, Planning, Power Development, Rural Development, Relief, Education and others to take immediate measures for addressing the grievances pertaining to their departments.
Vyas convened public outreach programme here under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance Cell where more than 500 people including 40 delegations apprised him of their grievances and demands.
According to the official, a deputations from Jammu city outskirts demanded inclusion of village Ranjitpur and Gujral in the Municipal limits, while Jammu Kashmir Government Pharmacists Association demanded implementation of All India Pharmacy Act and framing of policy related to their promotional avenues.
Likewise, All J&K Need Based/Casual Labourers Union Power Development Department demanded regularization of their services, Technical Employees Federation demanded implementation of SRO-149, PWD(R&B), while Casual Labourers and MGNREGA labourers sought release of pending wages, the official said.
He said that a group of job aspirants demanded release of selection list of Junior Assistants, Supervisor and Accounts Assistants to be recruited for JKKVIB. Serving Juniors Engineers of PDD demanded enhancement in field travel allowance, removal of pay anomaly and early conduct of DPC,
The residents of Sushil Nagar Camp demanded repair of local road, while the locals of SC Mohalla Garghani panchayat in Sanasar Batote demanded dependable road connectivity. A deputation from rural Akhnoor sought construction of tube well at Channi Panchayat Ambaran and residents demanded improvement of connectivity by construction of approach road from PWD road to Anji Bridge, the official added.
The official added that deputation of Kashmiri Migrants demanded establishment of dispensary and installation of electric poles at Durga Nagar. The delegation of Sports instructors of J&K State Sports Council demanded regularization of their services. “A delegation of Shiv Sena Dogra Front apprised the Advisor about the sanitation issues in Jammu city and peripheral colonies.”
Meanwhile, the official added, delegations of Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Municipal and Urban Local Bodies Pensioners Association and J&K Multipurpose Workers Union also apprised the Advisor about their issues.
The deputations from various villages Majua, Saidgarh, Kheri, Bishnah, RS Pura, Khour, Pogal Paristan, Migrant colony Jagti also projected the development requirements of their respective areas, the official said.
He said that Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Arvind Kotwal and Officers of line departments were present at the outreach programme.
Pertinently, the Advisor to Governor, B.B Vyas would be available for public hearing between 10.00 am and 12.00 Noon on all Fridays at Convention Centre/ Hall, Canal Road, Jammu, added the official.