Guv’s administration rehabilitates over 240 nomadic families in 26 days

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Oct 2:
In absence of an elected Government, Governor Satyal Paul Malik’s administration rehabilitated over 247 nomadic families at Tarapur village in just 26 days after being evacuated from Rakh Brotian village to be used for establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
The nomads who were living at Abdullah Basti at Rakh Brotian in Vijaypur said that they were targeted by the communal politicians for being termed “as main obstacle in way of establishment of premier health institute” in Jammu. Similarly, they said, that the community was apprehending that “it was a conspiracy to uproot them for the fourth time.
Previous Government had notified the land at Vijaypur where these families were rehabilitated by Farooq Abdullah Government following the 1999 Kargil war with Pakistan.
These families were shifted from Ramgarh, where each nomad family had 35 kanals of land, in view of hostility between India and Pakistan on the International Border during Kargil war.
They claim, their houses and fodder was set on fire by the Army then and no compensation was given for that.
The then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah gave them barren land alongside the Jammu-Pathankot Highway for their settlement at Rakh Brotian (Vijaypur) and a Government school for the education of their children.
With the passage of time, these nomads (mainly milk suppliers) became were targeted allegedly by communal forces.
The community leaders said that many attempts were made to label them as “encroachers.”
Lal Hussain, a local nomad, who have been at the forefront to deman justice for his community, told Rising Kashmir that “It was first time; administration understood them and made adequate arrangements by taking nomads into their confidence before finalizing any plan for rehabilitation.”
“ We were never against establishment of AIIMS at Vijaypur but were made victim of communal politics and it has hurt the relations of two communities.”
He claimed that over 247 nomad families have been rehabilitated at Tarapura village in Vijaypur by the administration during Governor Rule on around 420 canals of land.
He said that each family has been given one-kanal-and five marla plot for the construction of house and cattle shed, while the houses will be constructed under PMAY-G scheme.
“We are assured by the administration that the cost of structures would be increased as per 2016 assessment of PWD even as nomads have already been paid cost of structure. The administration has also assured construction of proper lanes, drains, drinking water, electricity, a veterinary dispensary and a new building for Government Middle School (yet to be constructed),” said Hussain.
Lal Hussain said that the Government should hand over land documents or allotments to the respective families “so that we are not be harassed or uprooted in future”. “We are thankful to the administration which helped us in rehabilitation,” added Hussian.
He appealed that Tribal Developmental Funds should be utilized for the development of their locality. He said that some of the nomadic families are still waiting for their settlement.
“The district administration worked as a team for continuous 26 days to ensure rehabilitation of the nomads,” Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Arun Manhas told Rising Kashmir.
Manhas said had “they (nomads) not willingly supported the admin, things could not have been possible”.
“Nomads trusted administration after we continuously engaged with them and their trust upon us facilitated their rehabilitation.”
Arun Manhas said that “The administration worked silently and sorted out all the issues.”
Meanwhile by shifting the namads , a Government school at Rakh Brotian where around 200 nomad students were enrolled has also been shifted to their locality.
These children would now study in new building which would be constructed by the Government. The nomads have demanded that their school should be upgraded from middle school to high school so that their children can also pursue high education in their locality.