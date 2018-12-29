Guv’s administration failed to provide good-governance: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday alleged that the state governor administration has failed on every front from development to governance.
Party’s general secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar while addressing a meet of workers and party functionaries here at party headquarters Nawa e Subha said that the former BJP-PDP government undeniably and gravely proved harmful to our state’s wellbeing.
“The governor administration is no different. The former BJP-PDP dispensation had made much clamor about Rs 85000 crore central package however the package remained confined to papers only,” he said adding, “smart city project, metro rail for Srinagar, and a revived master plan for Srinagar city are some of the biggest casualties of former BJP-PDP tenure. The current governor administration is proving no different and the brand of misgovernance and inaction that was hallmark of former BJP-PDP led government continues to hang around at present.”
Sagar asserted that for past four years since the BJP-PDP government came into being the flood gates of the state were let open to all sorts of machinations. “People are aware of how statistical bill, regressive GST Bill and other central laws were extended to state. The state’s prime financial institution too wasn’t spared from BJP-PDP’s mis-governance and imprudent decisions,” he said adding that Rs. 261 crore which were released by GOI for Dal lake’s improvement and maintenance too vanished into oblivion.
Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing the gathering said that PDP brought the state to brink of destruction through its inept decisions. “PDP owing to its affection for BJP had shut its eyes and ears to the woes of people and had barest concern for the issues affecting the state and its people,” he said.
Nasir asserted that PDP is now repenting its mistake to align with BJP. “After presiding over hundreds of killings, blinding scores of young and old, PDP by shedding crocodile tears cannot undo the repercussions of aligning with BJP,” he said adding that Mufti-Jagmohan partnership and its aftermaths are still alive in the explicit memories of people.
Nasir said that people haven’t forgotten “toffee, milk” insensitive, brutish, and shameful sarcasm that Mehboobaji used to mock the bereaved families in 2016.
Among others party women wing president Shameema Firdous, central zone president Ali Muhammad Dar, district president Peer Afaq Ahmad, Provincial President women’s wing Kashmir Sabiya Qadri were also present.