Guv’s admin will organise orientation workshops for farmers

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Sunday said the Governor’s administration will organize orientation workshops and awareness camps in far-off place of the state to educate farmers about latest cultivation techniques and schemes launched by the state and centre for boosting agriculture sector.
According to an official, interacting with delegations during his weekly public outreach program here, he underscored the need to raise awareness regarding various technological interventions and government schemes to achieve tangible results in increasing income of farmers.
Over 400 people forming 26 delegations from across Jammu region met the Advisor and apprised him of their grievances and demands.
Responding to demands of a deputation of Basmati Growers Association from R. S Pura, the Advisor informed that the Governor Administration will set up dedicated stall to showcase state’s unique agriculture produce including Basmati rice, Walnut, Honey, Mushroom, Saffron, Rajmash and other products at the upcoming Trade Fair in New Delhi.
He said the ‘Buyer-Seller Meet’ in the national capital will go a long way in opening a global market for the Basmati rice of R.S Pura which remain in high demand. “It would also bridge the gap between international exporters and growers. Export of Basmati Rice can greatly boost the state’s economy,” the Advisor added.
Interacting with a Reasi deputation seeking establishment of Degree College in Pouni and up-gradation of Government High School in Kundra village, the Advisor said the civil society has to play a pivotal role in encouraging girl child and enabling them to contribute in the development of society and nation. He said it is highly important to promote girl education in rural areas to make them independent and assertive.
Meanwhile, several other deputations representing rural areas, employees associations and social organizations projected their demands before the Advisor.
A delegation of Scientists from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu demanded establishment of more Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar districts as approved by Indian Council of Agriculture Research, New Delhi.
A deputation of Swarn Vihaar Welfare Association demanded plying of Mini bus service and installation of electric poles at Durga Nagar.
Deputations of Lecturers, Demonstrators and Vocational trainers working on academic arrangements basis in various government Polytechnics colleges and ITIs, Patwaris and gauge readers working on contractual basis in Irrigation department demanded regularization of their services.
Another deputation of J&K Print Media Welfare Association raised their demands regarding implementation of advertisement Policy 2016 for newspapers and empanelment of more newspapers.
A delegation of Jammu Heritage Society sought development of Jammu as independent tourist destination. They also demanded constitution of a committee of experts for the development of second phase of Raghunath Bazar, preservation and restoration works of forts at Lakhanpur, Samba, Akhnoor, Hiranagar and Reasi. The deputation also urged the Advisor to bring Jammu on the country’s tourism map.
Leading a deputation, Ex MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia apprised the Advisor about the issues of Udhampur area including augmentation of drinking water facilities, better sanitation, up-gradation of roads, renovation of footpath from Kalaban to Sangyal on self help basis and others.
A deputation of residents of SC Mohalla Garghani from Sanasar of Ramban demanded opening of Niabat office at a central place between Panchayat Sanasar and Sana, construction of link road from Champa to Dhainu and establishment of first aid Medical Sub Centre at Gargani.
A deputation from Gujjar Basti Bari Brahmana demanded construction of culvert and metalled road. A group of residents of Raipur Domana demanded early completion of works on the link roads and drains in their locality, the official said.
He said that several other deputations also met the advisor .