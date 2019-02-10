Guv working overtime to implement RSS agenda in JK: Karra

Srinagar:
Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former Member of Parliament, Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said that Governor Satya Pal Malik was working overtime to implement RSS agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.
Karra in a tweet said Governor Malik has been tasked to change political and geographical demography of the State.
“Governor Administration is working Overtime n Against Time 2 implement RSS agenda in J&K as he has been sent here wd a task of changing political and geographical demograpy. Do dey really have time2deliver justice 2 thousands of suffering youth du 2 SRO 202. 2 insensitive on his part,” Karra tweeted.