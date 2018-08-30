Guv withdraws timeline for CDF utilization

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 29:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday directed that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scheme should continue to be operational in the State without any time limits.
“The legislators shall continue to recommend works under the Constituency Development Fund scheme subject to availability of balance CDF funds in their respective accounts and in tune with the guidelines of the scheme,” the Governor said reviewing the progress of developmental works soon after his return to the state’s summer capital this afternoon.
During the review, the Governor was informed that in view of the non-utilization of substantial amount of CDF, directions have already been issued to the Deputy Commissioners to continue sanctioning works under the scheme until September 30, 2018.
However, the Governor instructed that new timeline should not apply anymore in future and works could be sanctioned as long as funds exist.
Malik said unhindered continuation of the CDF scheme was essential to ensure that the elected representatives respond to the developmental issues expeditiously.
The Governor directed all such public projects completed through State funding could be inaugurated by the public representatives.
Observing that it would be inappropriate for any complete public project executed through State resources to remain unutilized for want of formal inauguration, he directed that the elected representatives be requested to inaugurate all such projects in their respective constituencies and dedicate them to the people for early use.