Guv visits SKUAST-K

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Using technology will raise farm productivity, double farmers' income: Malik

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said using latest technology would help to increase agricultural productivity and double the farmers' income in the state.

The Governor inaugurated buildings of Habba Khatoon PG Girls Hostel and Laboratory cum Lecture Block-B of the Faculty of Horticulture situated within the Campus of the University. He went round the buildings and inspected facilities therein.

He expressed satisfaction on the functioning of the University and complimented Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of the University, his colleagues, staff and students for academic achievements of the University.

During his interaction with the staff and students of the University, Governor highlighted the vital importance of research in the field of agriculture and observed that introduction of technology and scientific temper among our farmers is the only solution for increasing production and productivity of our agricultural lands and doubling farmer’s income.

He stressed that methods and techniques which are used in the experimental plots of the Farm Universities should be transferred exactly to the farmers’ field in order to minimize differences in the yields between the two.

Governor urged the agricultural scientists to specifically focus research towards improving yields, value addition of the agricultural products and their appropriate marketing.

He advised the students of agricultural sciences to venture into the field of food processing which has potential to revolutionise the commercial aspect of agriculture.

He also emphasised the need to achieve tangible results in increasing output of pulses and oilseeds so as to cut on heavy imports of these agricultural products.

Governor also visited the high density apple and pear experimental orchards situated inside the University. He was briefed by Vice-Chancellor of University Prof Ahmed about the significance of these high density orchards in enhancing yield of apple and pears, manifold.

Earlier, the VC apprised Governor about achievements of the University and its ongoing initiatives and future plans in the field of research and in academic arena.