Guv urges people of Bhaderwah to remain calm

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik condemned the loss of a precious life in an unfortunate incident at Bhaderwah in Doda district.

He urged people not to take law and order in their hand and co-operate with the law enforcing agencies.

He has advised the prominent leaders of the town to help the Police and Civil administration in pacifying the protestors.

The Governor directed the police and civil administration to spare no efforts in bringing the culprits to justice and ensure that no anti-social element succeed in exploiting the situation and shatter the sense of brotherhood and harmony existing among the people of Bhaderwah since centuries.