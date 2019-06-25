Guv urges IMD for issuing timely weather forecast during yatra

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday urged Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue timely and advance weather forecast during the annual pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, commencing from July 1 and concluding on August 15, the Rakshabandhan day.

An official spokesman said here this afternoon that Director General (DG) of IMD K J Ramesh met Governor Malik at Raj Bhawan and briefed the Governor about the present weather forecasting set up in the State and its usefulness for issuing timely weather advisories to people and pilgrims during the duration of the Yatra.

The Governor highlighted the crucial importance of timely and advance weather forecasts for managing the movement of Yatris, which is highly dependent on the weather conditions.