Guv unveils JK Bank calendar, diaries 2019

JK Bank instrumental in State’s economic growth: Malik
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 31:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday launched and unveiled the JK Bank Wall Calendar and Diary 2019 at Raj Bhawan.
K K Sharma, Advisor to Governor; Parvez Ahmed, Chairman & CEO, J&K Bank; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Finance; and senior management of the Bank were present on the occasion.
The calendar is based on the theme “Pushing the Limits” and showcases the Adventure Tourism potential across the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Malik said J&K Bank is the premier financial institution of the State and has always been instrumental in promoting the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir.
“It is an epitome of success and for that I commend the leadership of Parvez Ahmed and his team in taking innovative measures not only in management of the Bank but also through various CSR interventions, especially in promoting sports which I believe can be a game changer in positively energizing the youth in the State,” he said.
Quoting the example of a football club supported by the Bank recently, the Governor said, “The club has, in a very short span of time, reached amongst the top rankings and has become a passion for the youth in Kashmir. I request the Bank to keep on nurturing such initiatives in future too.”
After being apprised by the Chairman JK Bank about the recognition received by the Bank’s Easy Payment Unit project in Leh, the Governor appreciated the staff of the Bank who worked under challenging circumstances to provide indispensable banking facilities in the far-flung areas of the State.
“The Bank is doing a good job and full support from the State administration is assured to the Bank. It is my advice that the Bank should focus on rural/agrarian customers and new entrepreneurs to start a benefic cycle of development and prosperity in the State,” he said.
Chairman and CEO, JK Bank Parvez Ahmed said, “Our calendar finds a place in each of the 25 lac households across every nook and corner of the State and keeping in view its social relevance and impact, we requested the Governor to launch it. It has been our consistent endeavor to utilize the calendar as a powerful medium to convey a relevant message through every leaf of the thematic calendar.”
“We are optimistic and confident that post launch, the calendar will not only inspire & engage the youth of the State in adventure sports but will also act as an ambassador to promote adventure tourism in the State and become a harbinger of tourism growth in the niche segments,” he said.
On the occasion, 50 delivery channels of the bank comprising of 26 banking outlets and 24 ATMs/ Recyclers spread across the State were also inaugurated by the Governor in order to improve the outreach of banking services in the State and to serve the people better in far flung areas.