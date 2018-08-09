Guv unhappy over Mughal Road’s poor maintenance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 08:
Governor Narinder Nath Vohra Wednesday expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of the Mughal Road and directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to undertake a physical and financial audit to fix responsibility for the poor maintenance of this strategic road which provides alternate connectivity to Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.
Chairing a high-level joint meeting of the officers of the Public Works, Planning and Monitoring and Finance Departments here this evening, Governor recalled his recent journey on the Mughal Road which was in poor condition, causing great inconvenience to commuters.
Advisors to Governor B B Vyas and Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam were present at the meeting
Commissioner Secretary, Public Works, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, informed the meeting that various measures are being taken to make Mughal Road an all-weather link and the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has floated a tender to prepare a DPR for the construction of a tunnel at a certain point on this 84-km road.
The Governor also expressed concern over the inordinate delay in the completion of the 7 Km road stretch from Katra Railway Station to Kakryal in district Reasi.
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Shahid Ananyatullah, Commissioner Secretary Forests, Saurabh Bhagat, Chief Engineers and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.