Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleges Omar

March 08, 2019 | Agencies

Hitting out at the Governor Satya Pal Malik over his comment that the fine line differentiating mainstream political parties and separatists is fading, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday alleged SP Malik is so keen to remain in power that he and some in his administration are trying to sabotage Assembly elections.



Omar, who is the Vice President of National Conference (NC), said the Governor should be focused on improving the security environment to enable elections.

“One hears from responsible people that the Governor is so keen to remain in power that he & some in his administration are trying to sabotage assembly elections,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.