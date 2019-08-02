About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

Guv trashes Art 35-A abrogation rumours

‘Situation in JK normal’

 Describing the situation in the State as normal, Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday put all speculations around the possible abrogation of Article 35-A to rest.
“People should not pay heed to rumors as everything is fine and under control. Everything is normal in the State,” he said talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the inaugural function of Government Medical College Baramulla at Dak Bungalow Baramulla on Thursday.
Malik said people running the State should primarily focus on the people’s economic conditions, development, employment of youth and under privileged sections of the society.
Without naming anyone, he said some politicians and bureaucrats were “filthy rich”, had property in Srinagar, Delhi, London and Dubai while people living in Kashmir villages and downtown were poor.
The Governor said the State administration had a mission to reach out to the poorest of the poor and work for their upliftment and development.
“We have initiated back to village programmes where the bureaucrats, who would not be available to people even in the civil secretariat in Srinagar, reach out to the people at their doorsteps listen,” he said. “If we are only able to resolve 2 percent problems of the people of Kashmir, we will deem ourselves to be successful.”
Malik said efforts are on to make Jammu Kashmir a better and happy place to live in.
About the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), the Governor said the forces on this side were giving a befitting reply to the Pakistani forces and the escalation would end within a few days.
"Construction of bunkers is going on a war footing in border areas. Our forces are inflicting three times more pain to the opponents,” he said.
Congratulating the Health department, district administration and students for the inauguration of Government Medical College, Baramulla, the Governor said that the construction of a hospital building anywhere was blissful.
“We hope Kashmir will achieve heights in medical sciences and the students of GMC Baramulla will top the field globally," he said.



