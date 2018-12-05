Guv to inaugurate burn ward, gastroenterology lab at SKIMS

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 04:
Authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura are all set to get its twin projects, a burn ward and gastroenterology laboratory, inaugurated on Wednesday.
An official at SKIMS said till now there was no full-fledged burn ward at the premier institute. “The new burn ward has a full-fledged Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and operation theater. It will manage patients properly now,” he said.
The new gastroenterology laboratory has an endoscopy laboratory, ultrasound lab. The previous gastroenterology laboratory had less pace and doctors are hopeful that the facility will lower.
The two important facilities are scheduled to be inaugurated by Governor, Satya Pal Malik from SKICC on the occasion of 36th Annual Day of SKIMS on Wednesday. Malik according to official sources has consented to be the chief guest on the occasion.
