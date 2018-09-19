Guv to chair conference of DCs, DSPs today

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 18:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday reviewed the necessary arrangements for the forthcoming daylong State Level Conference of DDCs and district police heads which will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar on Wednesday.
It was informed that Governor Satya Pal Malik would chair the important conference of all District Development Commissioners (DDCs) and District Superintendents of Police.
The conference would also be attended by the Advisors to Governor, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, District Development Commissioners (DDCs) and District Superintendents of Police of all districts of the State.
Reviewing the security arrangements, the Divisional Commissioner asked for sensitization of foolproof security in and around the venue. The Traffic department was directed to identify space for parking of vehicles near the venues and ensure proper route plan during the event.
Other arrangements which were discussed threadbare include arrangement of Guard of Honour to the Governor, playing of National Anthem, proper seating, installation of CCTV cameras, barricading, PAS, deployment of Additional Gensets, Additional Water tankers, fire tenders, mobile toilets, sanitation in and around the venue, cleanliness around the Dal Lake embankments and other necessary arrangements.
JKSRTC were directed to deploy High-end vehicles besides Garages department will keep luxury vehicles available for this function. DDC Srinagar will supervise the event and deploy magistracy and liaison officers from the concerned departments to the venue.
He further called for close coordination among the concerned Departments for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the State Level Conference.
Director Information Department Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Commissioner SMC Peer Hafizullah, DIG Central Kashmir A.K. Birdi, Superintending Engineers of PDD, PHE, ARTO Kashmir, SP Traffic, SP Security, Assistant Commissioner, Officers from Police, Garages, Hospitality & Protocol, SKICC, LAWDA and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.