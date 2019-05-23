Guv throws open JCR flyover phase II

May 23, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Flyover completion by June-end: ERA

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of Jehangir-Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) flyover.

The one and a half kilometer Rambagh-Alochibagh stretch of the flyover has been constructed at a cost of Rs 37.5 crore.

The JCR flyover was announced in July 2009 but construction work of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded project was started in 2013.

The stretch would provide relief to commuters traveling from areas across this stretch.

The flyover has been divided into three phases - Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal Bagh (A), Haft Chinar-Tulsi Bagh (B) and Alochi Bagh to Rambagh (C).

The work on four major structures of phase A (Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal Bagh) is yet to be completed.

Governor congratulated the executing agencies and observed that this stretch would provide much awaited relief to commuters from Rambagh to Alochi Bagh and regulate traffic at Rambagh, Solina, Alochi Bagh and on Rambagh Bridge.

Chief executive officer, JKERA Raghav Langer said third and last phase of the flyover is expected to be completed by June end.

"We are hopeful that the final limb of the mega project will be completed in June. People will heave a sign a relief from traffic congestion in the area,” he said.

The 2.4-kilometer Jehangir Chowk –Rambagh flyover with six access ramps – including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora, and Barzulla – would substantially decongest city traffic and reduce travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh from about 45 minutes to 2.5 minutes.

Earlier, in February this year, ERA imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on contractor, M/S Simplex Infrastructure Limited (SIL) for delay in completion of the project.

In 2018, the first phase of the flyover was inaugurated by former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com