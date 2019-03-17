Guv strongly condemns terror attack on NZ Masjids

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik strongly condemned terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

In a message, Governor expressed shock and anguish over the fatal shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in which 49 people were killed and many others injured.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand,” he said.

Malik said this heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred and there can be no justification for such attacks.

Asserting that terrorism has no color, caste, creed or religion, she said the whole world shall stand united in the fight against terrorism.

Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wish those injured a swift recovery.

