Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

July 17, 2019 | Agencies

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday emphasised on the importance of continuous up gradation of teaching methods and achieving tangible outcomes in all the research areas in S K University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K).



A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that Prof Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K met the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, at the Raj Bhavan here.



Prof. Ahmed apprised Governor about various issues of academic and administrative importance relating to the main and off-site campuses and to-date status of filling up of vacant posts of staff.



Governor emphasised high importance of continuous up gradation of teaching methods and achieving tangible outcomes in all the research areas, he said.