About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv SP Malik said India made mistakes that alienated it from Kashmir, reports IE

Published at October 04, 2018 11:15 AM 0Comment(s)1719views


Guv SP Malik said India made mistakes that alienated it from Kashmir, reports IE

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik said Wednesday that “India has made mistakes, and its mistakes have, in the process, alienated itself” from the people of the Valley, The Indian Express (IE) reported Thursday.

The reported further says about “environment of trust” that the governor has said is his priority. The governor as reported by IE has said about talks with mainstream and Hurriyat if the latter ‘come to table’ without involving Pakistan.

Governor SP Malik took over after Governor Rule was imposed in the state following BJP’s withdrawal of support from coalition government.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top