Guv SP Malik said India made mistakes that alienated it from Kashmir, reports IE

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Governor Satya Pal Malik said Wednesday that “India has made mistakes, and its mistakes have, in the process, alienated itself” from the people of the Valley, The Indian Express (IE) reported Thursday.
The reported further says about “environment of trust” that the governor has said is his priority. The governor as reported by IE has said about talks with mainstream and Hurriyat if the latter ‘come to table’ without involving Pakistan.
Governor SP Malik took over after Governor Rule was imposed in the state following BJP’s withdrawal of support from coalition government.