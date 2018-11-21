Guv SP Malik dissolves legislative assembly

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Govenor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday evening passed an order on dissolving the Legislative Assembly.
The order read “By virtue of powers vested upon me in terms of Proclamation No. P-1/18 of 2018 dated 20th June, 2018 issued under sub-section (1) of section 92 and in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 53 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, I hereby dissolve the Legislative Assembly."
The development follows reports about parleys between National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress on entering an alliance to form the government.
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti reportedly staked claim in the government formation on Wednesday, while as senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari had told media that the three parties were seriously pursuing talks about government formation.