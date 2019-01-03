Guv should ask forces not to harass militants' families: Mehbooba

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said Governor Satya Pal Malik should issue directions to government forces not to harass the families of the militants while fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Our police is a disciplined force. The Governor should issue clear cut directions that families of militants should not be harassed," Mehbooba told reporters after visiting family of a slain militant in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
"The fight against militancy should not involve the families of the militants and general public. They (families of militants) should not be harassed," Mehbooba said.
"I am sure that police does not want to do it but the directions are coming from somewhere that families of militants are being harassed. The brothers, sisters or parents (of militants) should not be harassed," she said.
Mehbooba said during her tenure as the chief minister, she had directed the police and security forces that the fight against militancy should not involve harassing the families of militants.
"Fighting the militants is a separate issue ... when I was the CM, at Manigam (Police Training Institute), I gave directions to the police and government forces that while you fight militancy, the families of militants should not be harassed," she said.
This was Mehbooba's second visit to the family of militants. Earlier, she had visited a similar family in Pulwama district.