Guv reviews yatra arrangements at Nunwan base camp

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Thursday visited Nunwan base camp in Anantnag district and chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements in place for the ongoing Amarnath yatra.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Jahangir, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; AK Goel DIG South Kashmir; Dilip Singh, DIG CRPF; Anup Soni, Additional CEO, SASB; Amit Sharma, Camp Director, Nunwan Base Camp; Dr. Nasir Ahmad, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority(PDA); R.K. Pandita, GM Works SASB and Engineers of various Works Departments.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag through a power point presentation apprised Governor about the arrangements made by various departments including PDA, Health, PHE, PDD, FCS&CA, R&B, Labour, Forest, Municipality, for the smooth conduct of the ongoing yatra.

He said three additional transit camps have been established this year at Jawahar Tunnel, Gulab Bagh and Qazigund and oxygen cylinders along with portable oxygen facilities, stretchers, life saving drugs have been made available en route to the cave.

Governor directed focussed attention on maintaining sanitation & cleanliness, potable drinking facilities, power supply, availability of basic essentials and proper healthcare facilities, at transit camps and halting stations and also on the entire track.

He emphasized that strict monitoring of sanitation arrangements be ensured for the proper disposal of all bio-degradable and non- biodegradable wastes and further directed the camp director and other functionaries of the Board to particularly ensure effective sanitary arrangements in respect of the functioning of toilets / bath units and, cleaning of the Camp area.

He impressed upon the officers to work with added zeal and better coordination for the successful conduct of the yatra.

Earlier, Governor inspected health centres of J&K Health Department and AYUSH and enquired about facilities being provided to the yatris. He also interacted with the yatris and service providers and visited the exhibition stalls of Handicrafts & Handloom and other Government departments.

