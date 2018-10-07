Guv reviews security situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 06:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday took a detailed review of the security situation in the state ahead of the first phase of the municipal elections on Monday.
An official spokesman said in a meeting involving senior civil, police, central armed police, army, and State and central intelligence agencies, Governor undertook a detailed review of security management related issues at the Raj Bhavan.
The meeting was attended by Lt Gen. Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander; B B Vyas and Vijay Kumar, Advisors to Governor; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police; Lt Gen A.K. Bhat, GoC 15 Corps; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; R K Goyal, Principal Secretary Home; Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Muneer Khan, ADGP, Home Guards, Security and Law and Order; S P Pani, IGP, Kashmir; Ravideep Singh Sahi, IG CRPF Kashmir; Zulfiquar Hassan, IG, CRPF; and officers of State and Central Intelligence Agencies.
After obtaining sector- wise assessments of prevailing security situation and arising challenges, Governor emphasized crucial importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation, and appreciated the sustained real time coordination and synergy between the forces and the civil administration.
Considering the pattern of attempts to disturb law and order in the past few days, Governor especially stressed the need of a heightened vigil and ensuring the safety of protected persons and the security of all important establishments and installations.
Governor discussed about the issues relating to the welfare of the police personnel and their families.
Lauding the commitment of forces towards their duty, Malik stressed that it is “our responsibility to take care of welfare of our police personnel and their families. “
He directed for every possible effort be made to assuage their grievances.
The meeting discussed security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats and the need of a safe environment for the elections.
The first phase of polling would be held on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and the fourth and final phase on October 16.