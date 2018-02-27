Guv reviews security situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
In the context of recent developments and certain reports received by him, Governor N N Vohra Monday met senior echelons of the security apparatus to deliberation on the prevailing situation in the State and along the frontiers.
“Governor received an extensive briefing from GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhat about the situation along the LoC and activities of the various militant groups in the hinterland,” an official spokesman said.
He said Governor also received similar briefings from IGP Kashmir S P Pani and IG CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi.
The Governor also held discussions with the chiefs of central intelligence agencies.
