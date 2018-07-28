Guv reviews progress, security of ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 27:
Governor N N Vohra, Chairman of Amarnath Shrine Board, reviewed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan on Friday.
Among others the meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; S P Vaid, Director General of Police, J&K; Lt Gen A K Bhatt, GOC, 15 Corps; Maj Gen J P Mathews, GOC, Victor Force; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor and Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board.
Umang Narula, CEO, Amarnath Shrine Board, informed that as of 26th July, 2018 evening 2, 49,220 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the Shrine and the daily average arrival of the pilgrims was showing a progressive decline.
In the context of the further thinning of the Yatra in the coming days, the meeting reviewed the security aspects relating to the inward and outward movement of the declining number of yatris as well as of the Langar Organizations which would be moving out of the Valley after finishing their assigned tenures. The meeting discussed the obtaining security environment and the status of preparedness for meeting any unforeseen arising situation along the entry into the Valley and on the routes to Baltal and Chandanwari.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir informed the meeting that he has been regularly monitoring the basic facilities, including provision of medical services, water and power supplies etc and all emerging issues are being handled on an immediate basis. He further informed that wire-mesh fencing and protection works have been completed on the most vulnerable stretches of Railpathri-Brarimarg track to ensure safety of pilgrims and Service Providers.
CEO informed that with a view to ensuring timely medical services to Yatris, a total of 71 Medical Camps have been setup on the two Yatra routes.
Governor observed that he shall further review on 31st July the number of the incoming pilgrims and consider the requirement of change/ rationalization of the existing arrangements.