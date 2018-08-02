Guv reviews master plan preparation for capital cities, major towns

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 01:
Expressing serious concern over the depleting green cover, unlawful constructions in the flood basins and rampant change of land-use in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor N N Vohra Wednesday asked the Law Department to work out modalities of a single authority-oriented legal framework for effectively dealing with unlawful constructions and land encroachments in the State.
Governor made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the status of ‘Master Plans’ and ‘Zonal Plans’ which are being prepared by Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) for the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu and other major towns of the State.
The meeting was attended by B B Vyas and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisors to the Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, KB Aggarwal, Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development and Baseer Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu attended the meeting through video-conferencing.
Governor was informed that the Jammu Master Plan has been finalized and zonal plans for 19 planning divisions are being formulated.
Governor also reviewed the status of preparation of Master Plans for Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Samba districts.
Governor called for further internal consultations and public hearings on the draft Srinagar Master Plan before it is finalized.
He said the officers and officials entrusted with the job of formulating the Master Plan should explain, in public hearings, the basis of the Government’s position in regard to the Master Plan which should be a futuristic document keeping in view the environmental sensitivities, rapidly increasing housing and other infrastructure requirements, growing population etc.
“The aspirations and complaints of people must be harmonized and infused in the master plans. We must effectively address the concerns of different categories of stakeholders and remember that the government works to promote the welfare of people,” Governor observed.
Governor also called for immediate steps to prevent illegal constructions and encroachments, particularly in vulnerable areas including green belts, flood basins, and on the roads and public places, by implementing the 2013 High Court order on unlawful constructions. He asked the law enforcement agencies to ensure that no building permission violations and encroachments take place anywhere in the State.
Governor asked Chief Secretary to examine the creation of posts of state Chief Architect and Chief Town Planner for synchronizing the expansion and future outlook of the environmentally-fragile state of J&K.
Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting about the progress of anti-encroachment drives launched in their respective districts.