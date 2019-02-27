Guv reviews L&O situation, asks people to remain calm

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the prevailing Law and Order (L&O) situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the air strikes conducted by Indian Air Force inside Pakistan.
The meeting was attended by K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; B V R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home; Dilbagh Singh, DGP; B Srinivas, ADGP, CID; Munir Khan, ADGP, Law & Order; V.S. Kaumudi, ADG, CRPF; N.S. Jamwal, IG, BSF and representatives of other agencies.
In the meeting, Governor was briefed about the prevailing law and order and security situation in the State following the early morning operations against JeM.
Malik was informed that the life in both Valley and in Jammu region was normal.
People went about their daily activities without any fear or tension. Bazars in Srinagar and Jammu were full of people going about their work and Transport plied normally.
Governor was also informed of the bandh call given by some separatist leaders for tomorrow.
After assessing the law and order situation in the State, Governor directed all forces to take effective measures to maintain public order and peace across the State.
He complimented people of Jammu and Kashmir for remaining composed today and not getting unnecessarily alarmed.
Governor directed the forces to take all possible steps to ensure that civilians remain safe in case of any eventuality.
Malik appealed to the people not to listen or believe rumours being circulated in social media or through other means.
He said the government is concerned about people’s welfare and in case it is necessary, it would communicate directly with them through radio, TV and other means.
Maintenance of calm attitude is priority at this juncture, he said and asked people to carry on their normal activities without any undue stress or fear.