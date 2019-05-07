Guv reviews functioning of Government departments

May 07, 2019 | Rising kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed functioning of the government departments in a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, on the first day of the Darbar opening here today.

Khurshid Ganai, K. Vijay Kumar, K.K. Sharma, K. Skandan-Advisors to Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Dilbagh Singh, DGP, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor and Administrative Secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting.

Governor reviewed the adequacy of essential supplies in view of the ensuing holy month of Ramzan and directed for ensuring prompt and efficient delivery of various public services to the people including electricity and water supplyparticularly during peak hours of Sehri and Iftaar, cleaning of roads, sanitation arrangements and street lighting for devotees at places of congregational prayers and for ensuring smooth traffic flow so that commuters do not face any hardships.

Governor directed Administrative Secretaries to ensure that all Government functionaries attend office punctually and their presence is daily monitored through the Bio-metric attendance system. He emphasised that all the Administrative Secretaries should proactively identify problems relating to their departments and take leadership in providing immediate solutions.

Governor advised the Secretaries to listen to public issues sympathetically and personally ensure speedy disposal of grievances. He also advised for taking on priority service matters pertaining to civil and police employees.

While reviewing the disaster preparedness of the government machinery, Governor emphasised the need for constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments and agencies to enable dealing with disasters like floods etc in a well coordinated manner.

The School Education department was asked to ensure that all the schools have desks, functional drinking water supply infrastructure and toilets available for students. He stressed that steps be taken for improving quality of teaching and learning in the schools. Governor also emphasised strengthening of the Health Care system particularly Primary Health Centres and institution of ASHAs.

Governor advised the Secretaries to take due care in listening to the issues raised by the elected representatives of the Municipal and Panchayat Bodies and make efforts to solve their problems.

While reviewing the security and law and order situation, Governor expressed concern over killings of political workers and police personnel in the last few months and observed that he would call a high level meeting within couple of days to review the safety and security aspects of political functionaries and protected persons.

Advisors briefed Governor about functioning of the departments under their charge and to-date status of ongoing works of public importance.