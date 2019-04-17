Guv reviews functioning of Deptts

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks Admin Secys to ensure prompt, efficient public service delivery

Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed functioning of the government departments a high level meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday.

Advisors to Governor Khurshid A Ganai, Kewal Krishan Sharma and K Skandan, Chief Secretary B VR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary to the Governor Umang Narula and Administrative Secretaries of various government Departments and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

The Governor appreciated the working of officers and observed that he has full faith in capabilities of the officers in running affairs of the State in an efficient and transparent manner.

He directed the Administrative Secretaries to take strict action against irregularities and corruption and emphasised that those responsible should be proceeded against without any fear or favour.

While reviewing the preparedness of PHE and PDD ahead of summer season, Malik directed the concerned departments to put in place a dependable mechanism to facilitate adequate electric and water supply to the consumers.

He directed the health authorities to provide effective healthcare services to the people by ensuring optimum utilization of all the available resources.

Expressing his concern for pendency in disposal of grievances received at the Governor’s Grievance Cell and Grievance Cell at Governor’s Secretariat, Governor advised the officers to take stock of grievances pertaining to their departments and ensure timely redressal of complaints through the Nodal Officers of the Departments under their control.

He advised the Administrative Secretaries to regularly review the functioning of their respective departments and ensure prompt and efficient public service delivery.

Advisors and Chief Secretary made some valuable suggestions on productive and result-oriented measures for improving efficiency of the departments.