Guv reviews employee attendance in Govt offices

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 28:
Days after the Public Affairs Index (PAI) ranked Jammu Kashmir 21st among 30 states in India in good governance, Governor Narinder Nath Vohra reviewed the progress of employee attendance in government offices.
An official spokesman said in the short periods of Governors rule during 2014 and 2016, Vohra had given directions for Biometric Attendance System (BAS) equipment to be installed in all government offices for marking of attendance to ensure that employees of all the departments and organisations duly mark their arrival and departure from the offices on all working days of the month.
However these directions were not implemented, the spokesman said.
When the Governor’s rule was recently imposed in the State, he had held a meeting with Chief Secretary and all administrative secretaries in the State civil secretariat on June 20 on the issue.
Among the various directions which he had given to the Chief Secretary was to initiate immediate action to ensure that Biometric Attendance Systems were installed in every office all over the State and take strict action to ensure that all functionaries who are incharge of offices and field units from village level upward to the State secretariat know the exact time at which their employees arrived for duty and the time at which they left office in the evening.
As the Daily Attendance Reports being furnished by the State General Administration Department to the Raj Bhavan are still showing considerable gaps, the Governor personally reviewed the matter on Saturday in a meeting with Hilal Ahmad Parray, Commissioner, General Administration Department, and Sougat Biswas, Secretary, Information Technology Department.
Biswas informed the Governor that while very inadequate information was available when the Governor had given his initial directions in the matter, considerable progress had since been achieved and presently 3,07,674 employees in the State had got themselves registered on the Biometric Attendance System and, side by side, vigorous efforts were afoot to fully verify and finalise the total number of government employees in the State, which was stated to be around 4.5 lakh.
Regarding the installation of Biometric Attendance Systems, Biswas informed the Governor that while a total ground survey had yet to be completed, there were 1990 government offices in the State of which 1153 had to-date installed Biometric Attendance Systems and action was underway to install such systems in the remaining 837 offices.
The Governor has desired to hold weekly review meetings till the entire task of installing the Biometric Attendance Systems in every office was completed and every employee starts marking attendance at the time of arrival and departure.
In his instructions to the Chief Secretary and all the administrative secretaries, the Governor had also directed that all daily wage and casual workers who were serving in any organisation and institution located in the rural areas or who were performing watch and ward duties in remote and difficult areas should be enabled to mark their attendance manually which should be verified and counter-signed by the supervisory officials as per a laid down procedure.
He directed that it should be the duty of every Controlling Officer to ensure that the record of leave granted to employees and details of their approved tour programmes was promptly uploaded on the Biometric Attendance Systems so that the supervisory officers were able to know, at a glance, the number of functionaries absent from duty on a given day.
The Governor advised Parray to most strictly ensure marking of in and out attendance in the State civil secretariat.