Guv reviews dev schemes in Pulwama, releases additional funds

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, August 20:
Governor N N Vohra Monday visited Pulwama district to review the implementation of development works.
He was accompanied by B B Vyas, Advisor to Governor, and Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
Governor had extensive discussions with the elected representatives of the district, Mohammad Khalil Band, MLA Pulwama, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, MLA Pampore, and MLATral Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and sought their views on developmental problems in the district. Issues relating to youth engagement, education, health, water supply and local industry were among the matters discussed at length.
All the legislators expressed strong interest in the forthcoming polls to Municipalities and Panchayats. Governor urged them to enlarge awareness about the vital importance of establishing grass root level democratically elected institutions in the urban and rural areas.
Later, Governor chaired a meeting with Divisional and District officers to review the implementation of development activities in the District. G M Dar, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, informed that 74 schemes under different programs in the district are targeted for completion at an estimated cost of Rs 325.32 crores and the National Saffron Mission, at an estimated cost of Rs. 400 crores, is under execution for the cultivation of high qualitysaffron.
Dar informed that the Agriculture, Horticulture and allied sector export from the district is of worth more than Rs 2000 crore per annum which includes apple worth 720 crore, milk worth 700 crore and saffron worth 500 crore. Pulwama is the highest milk producing district with annual production of 290,000 tons and, besides, the largest poultry producing district in the Valley.
Governor directed the Director General Economics and Statistics to urgently undertake an inclusive District Gross Domestic Product Study (DGDP) of Pulwama district and its employment linkages and potentials so that Pulwama’s best practices could be replicated in other districts.
While reviewing the health sector, Governor appreciated the creation of Digital Emergency Response System at District Hospital Pulwama. Based on color coding with full electronic interface, this platform has been successful in saving 42 out of 47 critical care patients during the last one year. Governor directed DGHS Kashmir to replicate this system in other districts of the State, particularly the remote districts of Doda and Kishtwar.
In addition to the Special Development Plan of Rs two crore, Governor directed release of rupees one crore for the urgent completion of Bus Stand Pulwama, rupees one crore for completion of Mini Secretariat at Tral with rupees 50 lakh for immediate revival of the defunct Filtration Plants in the district. Further, an untied grant of Rs one crore was given in favor of DDC Pulwama.
Taking a serious note of unauthorized brick kilns in the district, Governor directed the Divisional Commissioner to take time bound action in the matter and to also ensure that no encroachment along the highway is allowed to take place.
Governor emphasized upon all the divisional and district officers to reach out to the people and re-iterated the importance of the youth being beneficially involved in developmental activities. He directed Deputy Commissioner to ensure effective implementation of the Biometric Attendance System in every public office.