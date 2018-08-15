Guv remits lifer of 7 convicts

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 14:
In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 34 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor N N Vohra Tuesday that the remaining term of the seven life convict prisoners shall be remitted with effect from 15th August 2018.
The convicts whose life imprisonment has been remitted include, Bashir Ahmad S/o Sharief R/o Gopala Tehsil Akhnoor Jammu, Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 50,000 Central Jail Jammu Kote Bhalwal; Mohammad Iqbal S/o Imam Din R/o Mangota Marmat District Doda Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 6000 Central Jail Jammu Kote Bhalwal; Shalinder Singh S/o Keshaw Ram R/o Santhi Kanhota District Doda Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 5000 Central Jail Jammu Kote Bhalwal; Uma Devi W/o late Mohinder Paul R/o Dhani Dhar Rajouri Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 5000 Central Jail Jammu Kote Bhalwal; Sain S/o Haji Shera R/o Hariwala Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 15,000 Central Jail Jammu; Abdul Ahad Rather S/o Mohammad Akram Rather R/o Jawbara Awantipora Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 20,000 Central Jail Srinagar and Bashir Ahmad Bhat S/o Abdul Gaffar Bhat R/o Bahoo, Awantipora Pulwama Life Imprisonment and fine Rs. 20,000 Central Jail Srinagar.
According to a notification issued by Principal Secretary Home, R K Goyal here this evening, the convicts shall have to furnish surety bond and personal bond to the satisfaction of the concerned Superintendent Jail before their release.