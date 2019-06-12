Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article 370, 35-A

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Wednesday rejected reports that the Center was planning delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There was no confirmation from the Home Ministry about delimitation and it is a rumour,” Mr Malik said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Malik further assured people of the state that there was no threat to Article 370 and Article 35-A of Constitution of India which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “Article 370 and Article 35 A are on the agenda of many parties and debates keep on happening on it. But people should not worry as there are no threat to these acts,” he said.

Recently, reports emerged that the Center was mulling to redraw the long pending delimitation of Assembly constituencies in J&K, erupting a political controversy with regional mainstream parties opposing the proposed.