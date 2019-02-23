Guv reconstitutes Amarnath shrine board

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 22:
Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman of Shri Amarnth Shrine Board (SASB), Friday reconstituted the Board for a period of three years, with immediate effect.
In his capacity as Chairman, SASB, Governor, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under the Jammu and Kashmir Amarnathji Shrine Act, 2000, has nominated Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Prof Anita Billawaria, Pt. Bhajan Sopori, Dr C M Seth, IFS (Retd), Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, D C Raina, Dr Sudershan Kumar, Mrs Tripta Dhawan and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri as members.
Swami Avdheshanand Giri is a highly respected chairman of Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha Trust and is nominated Member of World Council of Religious Leaders; Pt. Bhajan Sopori is a renowed music maestro, bearer of the fabled “Sufiana Gharana” of Kashmir and Santoor Legend and Music Composer and has received number of awards including the Padma Shri; Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, an eminent doctor, Chairman and founder of Narayana Health, a hospital chain and also a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri; Shri D.C. Raina, Senior Advocate and Advocate General of Jammu and Kashmir; Dr. C.M. Seth, is a retired Indian Forest Service Officer, former Chairman, State Pollution Control Board, Former Project Director and Registrar, SMVDU and presently also member of J&K State Cultural and Heritage Authority and State Bio-diversity Board; Dr. Sudershan Kumar is a distinguished Scientist and former Director General, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Prof. Anita Billawaria is the Professor and Head in the Department of History, University of Jammu; Mrs. Tripta Dhawan is currently Trustee for the Vyakti Vikas Kendra and oversees all Art of Living activities for North India and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri is a well known Sanskrit/ Vedic Scholar, retired Principal, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and presently Director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul.