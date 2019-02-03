About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv raises issue of Kargil airport, rising airfare on Srinagar route

Published at February 03, 2019 05:37 PM 0Comment(s)1230views


Agencies

Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday raised the issue of expansion of Kargil airport and manyfold rise in airfare, when the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to this 'Paradise on Earth'.

''I have been told by Chairman of Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali, to raise the issue of expansion of Kargil airport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Leh,'' Malik said, adding that he is now raising this issue openly.

He expressed hope that Modi will consider this demand and make some announcement. However, the Prime Minister, after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of various development projects, did not mention anything about the expansion of the airport.

