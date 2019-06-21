Guv presents President, Police Medals to 139 cops

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday presented 10 President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), 68 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 09 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM-DS) and 52 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM-MS) to the police officers, policemen and next of kin of martyred police personnel for their exemplary contribution in the service of nation in an Investiture ceremony held at the SKICC here today.

Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly; K Vijay Kumar, K Skandan, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai-Advisors to Governor; Surinder Ambardar and Ashok Khajuria, MLCs; Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps; Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home and Dilbag Singh, DGP were among those present on the occasion.

Before the start of the Ceremony, two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the slain policemen.