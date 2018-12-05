Guv pays tribute to Sheikh

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 04:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister of Jammu Kashmir, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his birth anniversary and recalled his significant contribution to the development of the State.
In his message, the Governor observed that Sheikh was a popular leader and a social reformer who fought for the rights of the oppressed sections of the society, irrespective of caste, creed or religion and strived for the sustenance of secular and pluralistic values.
The Governor said that a sustained endeavour toward strengthening of democratic institutions and maintenance of communal harmony and brotherhood would be a befitting tribute to Sheikh.