Guv pays tribute to Sheikh

Published at December 05, 2018 01:20 AM 0Comment(s)159views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 04:

Governor Satya Pal Malik has paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister of Jammu Kashmir, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his birth anniversary and recalled his significant contribution to the development of the State.
In his message, the Governor observed that Sheikh was a popular leader and a social reformer who fought for the rights of the oppressed sections of the society, irrespective of caste, creed or religion and strived for the sustenance of secular and pluralistic values.
The Governor said that a sustained endeavour toward strengthening of democratic institutions and maintenance of communal harmony and brotherhood would be a befitting tribute to Sheikh.

 

