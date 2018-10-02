Guv pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct1:
Satya Pal Malik Monday paid rich tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
In a message, Governor recalled the Mahatma’s monumental contribution to the prolonged struggle for securing freedom from the British colonial rule; his lifelong campaigns against social injustice, racism and suppression of the under-privileged sections of society; and his unending pursuit for the establishment of a truly secular and harmonious society.
He described Gandhias a true messenger of peace and a staunch believer of non-violence whose sacrifices and teachings are indelibly imprinted on the global conscience.
Governor observed that the most befitting tribute which can be paid to Gandhi would be to revive his values and teachings by re-invigorating and strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, establishing grass root level self governing institutions and a truly secular environment all over the country.