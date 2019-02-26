Guv pays homage to DySP Thakur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 25:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday paid homage to DySP Aman Thakur, who alongwith an army man and three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, was killed in an encounter at Turigam village of district Kulgam in south Kashmir.
Governor laid floral wreath on the mortal remains of Thakur in a wreath laying ceremony held at the District Police Lines, here today.
Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, Speaker Legislative Assembly Dr Nirmal Singh, Advisors to Governor; various senior civil and police officers and political leaders were present on the occasion to pay their respect to the deceased DySP.