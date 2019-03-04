About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv, NC leaders greet people ahead of Mahashivratri

Published at March 04, 2019 12:54 AM 0Comment(s)381views


Guv, NC leaders greet people ahead of Mahashivratri

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, March 03:

 Governor Satya Pal Malik and National Conference (NC) leaders Sunday greeted people ahead of the Mahashivratri celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as 'Hairath'.
In his message, the Governor said this festival symbolises "piety, devotion, brotherhood and harmony, which are the hallmarks of our glorious cultural ethos".
A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Malik wished people a happy 'Mahashivratri' and 'Hairath', and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the State.
NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah also greeted people on the auspicious occasion and expressed hope that the festival would be celebrated in true spirit of the composite culture of Jammu Kashmir.
In his message to the people, Farooq said the festival stresses on the values of piety, devotion, mutual love and harmony, which are cornerstones of “our great civilization”.
"Such occasions strengthen bonds of amity and secular temperament among all sections of the society," he said.
Greeting people on the occasion, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the tradition of brotherhood, love and amity would continue to guide the people, which was imperative for harmonious growth of the society.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top