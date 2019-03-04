Guv, NC leaders greet people ahead of Mahashivratri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 03:
Governor Satya Pal Malik and National Conference (NC) leaders Sunday greeted people ahead of the Mahashivratri celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as 'Hairath'.
In his message, the Governor said this festival symbolises "piety, devotion, brotherhood and harmony, which are the hallmarks of our glorious cultural ethos".
A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Malik wished people a happy 'Mahashivratri' and 'Hairath', and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the State.
NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah also greeted people on the auspicious occasion and expressed hope that the festival would be celebrated in true spirit of the composite culture of Jammu Kashmir.
In his message to the people, Farooq said the festival stresses on the values of piety, devotion, mutual love and harmony, which are cornerstones of “our great civilization”.
"Such occasions strengthen bonds of amity and secular temperament among all sections of the society," he said.
Greeting people on the occasion, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the tradition of brotherhood, love and amity would continue to guide the people, which was imperative for harmonious growth of the society.