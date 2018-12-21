Guv must ensure conducive atmosphere for peaceful political activity: Omar

‘Only NC can lead the state towards safe shores’
‘Only NC can lead the state towards safe shores’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice-President, Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik to ensure atmosphere—where in mainstream workers could carry out political activities.
Addressing a gathering of party functionaries, block presidents and office bearers of Beerwah constituency at his Srinagar residence, Omar said that in spite of the tumultuous times he ensured development and delivery in the constituency. “Despite being in opposition, I tried my level best to ensure that the people of Beerwah don’t regret their decision of preferring me to represent them in assembly,” he said.
Party Vice president who formerly represented the Beerwah constituency said that he tried his level best to rise up to the expectations of the people of Beerwah. “RS 11.50 crore from my CDF were spent on various development projects in Beerwah during the last three and half years. A lot has been done but I know that, there are a lot of things which needs improvement,” he said.
While addressing functionaries he said, “We had no premonition that the state will face mid-term elections and the assembly won’t be able to complete its full term. We are all aware of what ordeals befell the state during the past few years. However it is for the governor to ensure a conducive atmosphere wherein the political workers are able to carry out their activity in a peaceful manner,” he said. Omar asserted that there is a wave in favour of National Conference but that should not deter us from working hard towards achieving success. “I am sure that our good intentions coupled with our hard work will bear fruit,” he said adding, “Only National Conference can lead the state towards safe shores. People have pinned their hopes on us to salvage them from despondency towards development.”
Omar maintained that Beerwah is his home and that he will continue to serve the people there with their active participation. “I owe a sense of belonging and gratitude to the people of Beerwah for reposing trust in me. I have and will continue to serve you all in a much better way, for a lot is yet to be done in terms of development,” he said. Omar said that many political functionaries and activists are joining National Conference. “We have been receiving two out of ten such people into our fold requesting the others to stay put where they are,” he said.