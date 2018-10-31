Guv meets Rajnath; discusses Kashmir situation

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Oct 30:
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the prevailing situation in the state, where panchayat elections are to be held, officials said.
During the 30-minute meeting, the Governor briefed the home minister on the law and order situation in the Valley, which has witnessed several militant attacks including sniper attacks on security personnel in the recent past.
The governor apprised the home minister about the situation in the Kashmir as well as in the border areas, a Home Ministry official said.
Panchayat polls would be held in Jammu and Kashmir in nine phases beginning November 17.
Elections to the state's urban local bodies were held recently in four phases between October 8 and October 16.
Malik, who is at the helm of affairs as Jammu and Kashmir is currently under Governor's rule, also briefed Singh about the elections to the urban local bodies and the upcoming panchayat polls.
Both the elections have been boycotted by the state's two major regional political parties -- the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.
The home minister last week had visited Jammu and Kashmir where he had interacted with top officials of the administration and the security agencies besides meeting some political leaders.