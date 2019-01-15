About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv Malik’s remarks paradoxical to the ground situation: Farooq Abdullah

Published at January 15, 2019 08:36 PM 0Comment(s)462views


Agencies

Srinagar

The National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the awful situation in south Kashmir contradicts the recent claims of Governor SP Malik on ‘Operation All-out’.

Addressing various delegations at party head quarters here the former Chief Minister Dr Abdullah claimed that NC does not work on whims and compulsions.

"We as a party reject violence in every form. We have been strong votaries of dialogue and reconciliation; it was in our tenure that the central government held parleys with militants.”

[UNI]

