Guv Malik’s decision to dissolve assembly taken in haste: Tarigami

Published at November 22, 2018 12:45 PM 0Comment(s)573views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

The decision of Governor Satya Pal Malik to dissolve Jammu and Kashmir assembly was taken in haste and not keeping in mind the constitutional spirit, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said here on Thursday.

The governor abruptly dissolved the state assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress.

This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

"The decision was taken in haste and not keeping in mind the constitutional spirit. Why was not the Assembly dissolved when the previous coalition government fell in June?" Tarigami told reporters.

