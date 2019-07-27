Guv Malik urges scientists to focus research towards improving agri yields

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highlighting the vital importance of research in the field of agriculture, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday observed that introduction of technology and scientific temper among the farmers is the only solution for increasing production.

A Raj Bhawan spokesman said here this on Saturday afternoon that Governor Malik who is Chancellor of the S K University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, visited the University on Saturday.

Governor urged the agricultural scientists to specifically focus research towards improving yields, value addition of the agricultural products and their appropriate marketing.

The spokesman said Guv advised the students of agricultural sciences to venture into the field of food processing which has potential to revolutionise the commercial aspect of agriculture. He also emphasised the need to achieve tangible results in increasing output of pulses and oilseeds so as to cut on heavy imports of these agricultural products.