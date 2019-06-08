Guv Malik unveils logo of Cluster University of Srinagar

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday unveiled the logo of the Cluster University of Srinagar in presence of Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. M .Y. Peerzada, Dean Academics, Prof. Yasmin Kawoos, Dean School of Education, Prof. Nasreen Malik, Dean School of Humanities and Liberal Arts, and Prof. Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Registrar of the University.



Governor also released ‘Newsletter’ of the Cluster University of Srinagar on the occasion.



The core element in the Logo of the University represents an open book being read by a human being which symbolises the act of reading learning, inquisitiveness and wisdom.



Together these five elements indicate the five senses and also the five constituent colleges of the University. At the heart of the Logo is a symbolic graphic of the saffron flower which is exclusive to the region of Kashmir.