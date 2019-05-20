Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sector

May 20, 2019 | Agencies

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday underlined the role of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in promoting textile and handicraft sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik also stressed on the role which the institute should play in opening avenues for entrepreneurship in fashion related sectors.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that D P Solanki, Joint Director, NIFT, Srinagar, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.