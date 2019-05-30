Guv Malik stresses need for increased awareness on negative impact of tobacco

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stressing the need for increasing awareness on negative impact of tobacco, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said it is necessary to organise workshop, seminar and rallies for spreading a message about the highly injurious effects of smoking.

In his message on occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day', which is being observed on the theme "Tobacco and Lung Health", Mr Malik has stressed increased awareness on the negative impact that tobacco has on lung health, from cancer to chronic respiratory diseases and said that it must be made known that a very large number of people die every year due to smoking related diseases.

The Governor observed that besides the need of effectively enforcing all related laws for discouraging the consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products, it is also necessary to organise workshops, seminars, rallies and similar other initiatives for spreading awareness among the masses about the highly injurious effects of smoking.